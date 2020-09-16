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Why Are We Not Free and How Do We Change That?
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10 views • September 16, 2020
In this presentation I explore the reason why we are not free in this world and what we can do to change that and become truly free.
Other resources to check out:
In my opinion Larken Rose is one of the best resources for understanding the religion of authority and how ridiculous it is to believe in its legitimacy.
I'm Allowed to Rob You! by Larken Rose - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngpsJKQR_ZE
TheTinyDot by Larken Rose - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6b70TUbdfs
How To Be a Successful Tyrant by Larken Rose (Presentation) - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_MLV4Ix2IW-XlKiTg7GhdN9F85HDKVmQ
The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose - https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose/dp/145075063X/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=larken+rose&qid=1600217598&sr=8-1
The Iron Web by Larken Rose - https://www.amazon.com/Iron-Web-Larken-Rose/dp/1607437325/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=larken+rose&qid=1600217598&sr=8-2#customerReviews
Parasites on Parade by Larken Rose - https://www.amazon.com/Parasites-Parade-Larken-Rose/dp/1092138285/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&;keywords=larken+rose&qid=1600217598&sr=8-4
The End of All Evil by Jeremy Locke - https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/podcast/028/End-Of-All-Evil.pdf
The Chain of Obedience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NcLNoxiPBk
You can download copies of Larken Rose's books The Most Dangerous Superstition and The Iron Web here: http://libgen.rs/search.php?req=Larken+Rose&;lg_topic=libgen&open=0&view=simple&res=25&phrase=1&column=def
Library Genesis is a great resource to find PDFs of almost any book you could want: http://libgen.rs/
Support me through Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/masongleason
You can also give a one time donation if you prefer through PayPal - https://paypal.me/mlgleason3?locale.x=en_US
Other resources to check out:
In my opinion Larken Rose is one of the best resources for understanding the religion of authority and how ridiculous it is to believe in its legitimacy.
I'm Allowed to Rob You! by Larken Rose - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngpsJKQR_ZE
TheTinyDot by Larken Rose - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6b70TUbdfs
How To Be a Successful Tyrant by Larken Rose (Presentation) - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_MLV4Ix2IW-XlKiTg7GhdN9F85HDKVmQ
The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose - https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose/dp/145075063X/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=larken+rose&qid=1600217598&sr=8-1
The Iron Web by Larken Rose - https://www.amazon.com/Iron-Web-Larken-Rose/dp/1607437325/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=larken+rose&qid=1600217598&sr=8-2#customerReviews
Parasites on Parade by Larken Rose - https://www.amazon.com/Parasites-Parade-Larken-Rose/dp/1092138285/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&;keywords=larken+rose&qid=1600217598&sr=8-4
The End of All Evil by Jeremy Locke - https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/images/stories/woeih/podcast/028/End-Of-All-Evil.pdf
The Chain of Obedience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NcLNoxiPBk
You can download copies of Larken Rose's books The Most Dangerous Superstition and The Iron Web here: http://libgen.rs/search.php?req=Larken+Rose&;lg_topic=libgen&open=0&view=simple&res=25&phrase=1&column=def
Library Genesis is a great resource to find PDFs of almost any book you could want: http://libgen.rs/
Support me through Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/masongleason
You can also give a one time donation if you prefer through PayPal - https://paypal.me/mlgleason3?locale.x=en_US
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