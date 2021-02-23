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광야의 소리 6,450(광야신앙 누구를 위함인가)
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10 views • February 23, 2021
Rev 13:8 죽임을 당한 어린 양의 생명책에 창세 이후로 녹명되지 못하고 이 땅에 사는 자들은 다 짐승에게 경배하리라
Rev 13:9 누구든지 귀가 있거든 들을찌어다
Rev 13:10 사로잡는 자는 사로잡힐 것이요 칼에 죽이는 자는 자기도 마땅히 칼에 죽으리니 성도들의 인내와 믿음이 여기 있느니라
The Second Beast
Rev 13:11 내가 보매 또 다른 짐승이 땅에서 올라오니 새끼양 같이 두 뿔이 있고 용처럼 말하더라
Rev 13:9 누구든지 귀가 있거든 들을찌어다
Rev 13:10 사로잡는 자는 사로잡힐 것이요 칼에 죽이는 자는 자기도 마땅히 칼에 죽으리니 성도들의 인내와 믿음이 여기 있느니라
The Second Beast
Rev 13:11 내가 보매 또 다른 짐승이 땅에서 올라오니 새끼양 같이 두 뿔이 있고 용처럼 말하더라
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