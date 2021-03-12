© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden, Obama, Hillary executed Seal Team 6.
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
333 views • March 12, 2021
This has been established already but needs to stay out there. As one of the worst forms of treason someone could commit on their own country, it needs to be talked about and shared so that everyone knows how evil and self-serving our leaders are.
Lies about everything, even the death of Osama Bin Laden.
Lies about everything, even the death of Osama Bin Laden.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.