On betting markets, the White House press briefing was priced at a 98% probability of running longer than 65 minutes — until Karoline Leavitt ended it abruptly with seconds left.
The sudden cutoff triggered an instant 50x win for NO-side traders.
🐻 What stage of capitalism is this, where you can place bets on sh*t like this?