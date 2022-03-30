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Global COVID 'Vaccine' Genocide with Testimonies from the Victims and Medical Staff
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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320 views • March 30, 2022
Warning: graphic content.
Genocide - there is no other word for this. Please watch/share at your own discretion.

People need to know what has been happening that the media is keeping quiet! This will give you a real perspective on the injections they call 'vaccines'.

* Source: BackToTheLight - https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

* For the Sake of Truth - https://free2shine.net/index.php/wisdom/everyone/106-for-the-sake-of-truth

* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.

* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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deathvaccinegenocideside effectsdisabilitytestimonialsreactionscovidmrnafree2shine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy