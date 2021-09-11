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NEVER FORGET...HOW THE AMERIKAN EMPIRE WAGES WAR ON FREEDOM
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60 views • September 11, 2021
As we mourn many casualties suffered twenty years ago, let us never forget the terrible truth revealed about the nature of the Amerikan Empire through its incredible and ongoing exploitation of the attacks on September 11, 2001.
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