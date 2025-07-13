No wonder MAGA is pissed off.

Not just MAGA, we all want justice for all the children, and for all the crimes of people involved. Push On, not under the rug!

Adding, this and then about Israeli settlers killing a US citizen:

The Israel Defence Forces have admitted to have made a "technical error" following a missile strike that killed 10 people - including 6 children - at a water collection point in Gaza.

Adding:

A 20-year-old U.S. citizen, Sayfollah Musallet, was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials and his family.

Born in Florida, Musallet was visiting relatives in Sinjil when settlers attacked during a protest against a new outpost.

Another Palestinian, Mohammad al-Shalabi, was found dead nearby with a gunshot wound.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed Musallet’s death and requested info from Israel. His family says he died protecting their land from theft.

This marks at least the 4th killing of a Palestinian-American since the Gaza war began.