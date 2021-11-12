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Legal Analysis of The COVID-19 PSYOP
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10 views • November 12, 2021
Early on in this PSYOP, prominent attorneys were telling us that what is being done in the name of protecting us from SARS-CoV-2 violates the Rule of Law and even common sense itself. In his maiden broadcast of American Countdown, which is no longer produced due to censorship, renowned constitutional attorney, Robert Barnes examines this giant, worldwide COVID-19 PSYOP and Globalist Takeover operation, and explains how this pandemic is a giant fraud that has no precedent in history or Law. He points out how the Leftist usurpers of our nation are making absurd claims that defy not only history, but medical science as well.
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