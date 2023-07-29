Create New Account
Pope Francis Says Disabled People Should Be Euthanized To 'Fight Climate Change'
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago

Pope Francis has thrown his weight behind the World Economics Forum’s campaign to euthanize people with autism, alcoholism and other minor illnesses and disabilities to help humanity fight so-called “climate change.”

According to Francis, reducing the world population will help solve what he claims is the existential problem of climate change and restore nature to its position of primacy in the world order.

Pope Francis’s comments have caused a storm in the Vatican, but should be really be surprised by his support for the Klaus Schwab’s Nazi-style eugenics program? As an Agenda Contributor at the World Economic Forum, Pope Francis is fluent in blasphemy and is actively working to subvert the church and Christianity in general.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
depopulationpope franciseugenicsworld economic forumassisted suicidethe false prophetwefgreat reseteuthanaziaforced euthanaziasuicide pods

