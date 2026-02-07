Asked if Trump thinks it's fair for American Tax Payers to pay for his lawsuit against the Gov't

A reporter questioned Trump about whether it was fair for Americans to fund his lawsuit against the government. Trump responded that the money would be donated to charity. The reporter pushed back, arguing it still comes from taxpayers, but Trump insisted it doesn’t matter because the funds ultimately go to charitable causes anyway — all while being monitored by Howard Lutnick again.

Another video From Air Force One, last night.

Adding:

Witkoff & Kushner are on the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier today.

Adding, from new files:

The newly released Epstein files reveal that the FBI, under Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, internally discussed issuing “clear and specific guidance” to redact images of former U.S. presidents, a secretary of state, and other high-profile celebrities. Image shown of message dated March 17, 2025