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Situation Update, June 16th, 2021 - Convergence of evidence points to CYBER WARFARE strike on U.S. energy infrastructure
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145990 views • June 16, 2021
We now have intel from multiple sources, both public and private, that indicate a large-scale cyber warfare strike against America’s infrastructure will be attempted soon, possibly carried out by both the communist Chinese (for their own strategic reasons) but also potentially aided by the U.S. deep state that seeks to sow chaos in the aftermath of Arizona ballot audit results being released (estimated to occur in late July).

We are issuing this public alert with the intention of encouraging people to prepare for the possibility of extended disruptions in the power grid, fuel deliveries and even natural gas supplies. This is not a warning coming from left field, either: The last several weeks have already seen devastating cyber warfare attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, causing widespread gas shortages across the southeastern U.S. Another cyber attack targeted the food supply with hacks of JBS, one of the largest meat suppliers in the U.S.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-16-lights-out-cyber-strike-against-americas-power-grid-energy-infrastructure-chaos.html

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mike adamsdemocratspoliticsamericaevilrepublicansdeep statebig techhumanityeconomyusaevidencewarfareexterminationstrikecybercrazy newssituation updateenergy infrastructure
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