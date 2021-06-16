Situation Update, June 16th, 2021 - Convergence of evidence points to CYBER WARFARE strike on U.S. energy infrastructure

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We are issuing this public alert with the intention of encouraging people to prepare for the possibility of extended disruptions in the power grid, fuel deliveries and even natural gas supplies. This is not a warning coming from left field, either: The last several weeks have already seen devastating cyber warfare attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, causing widespread gas shortages across the southeastern U.S. Another cyber attack targeted the food supply with hacks of JBS, one of the largest meat suppliers in the U.S.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-16-lights-out-cyber-strike-against-americas-power-grid-energy-infrastructure-chaos.html
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