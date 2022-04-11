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Adrian Wells - This man's story has MASSIVE implications
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62 views • April 11, 2022
Part 1: www,bitchute.com/video/gTKh5Z0Gj02a/
Part 2: www.bitchute.com/video/ItXD3k8bcngB/
Adrian's story ties together over 40 years of NWO agenda planning and treasonous activity by military, police and politicians. Get used to hearing his name.
Part 2: www.bitchute.com/video/ItXD3k8bcngB/
Adrian's story ties together over 40 years of NWO agenda planning and treasonous activity by military, police and politicians. Get used to hearing his name.
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