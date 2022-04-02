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SGT Report - FAKE Viruses and LETHAL 5G
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359 views • April 02, 2022
SGT Report with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman M.D. and filmmaker Marcy Cravat join Sean from the SGT Report to discuss germ theory, fake viruses and very real and potentially lethal 5G. Marcy, Sean and Andy discuss evidence for a connection between coronavirus and 5G radiation.
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Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz59u1-sgt-report-fake-viruses-and-lethal-5g-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
Dr. Andrew Kaufman M.D. and filmmaker Marcy Cravat join Sean from the SGT Report to discuss germ theory, fake viruses and very real and potentially lethal 5G. Marcy, Sean and Andy discuss evidence for a connection between coronavirus and 5G radiation.
Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:
Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com/
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com/
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com/
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/
Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/
Donate > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group > https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/
Join Us on Rumble For Our Free Livestream Events > https://rumble.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz59u1-sgt-report-fake-viruses-and-lethal-5g-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
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