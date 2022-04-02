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SGT Report - FAKE Viruses and LETHAL 5G
High Hopes
High Hopes
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SGT Report with Dr. Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman M.D. and filmmaker Marcy Cravat join Sean from the SGT Report to discuss germ theory, fake viruses and very real and potentially lethal 5G. Marcy, Sean and Andy discuss evidence for a connection between coronavirus and 5G radiation.

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healthgerm theoryradiationsgt report5gmedicinevirusfilmmakercoronaviruscoviddr andrew kaufmanmarcy cravatfake viruses
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