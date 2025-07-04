On July 4th 2025 WE MARCH TOGETHER ON THE FEDERAL RESERVE BUILDING IN WASHINGTON DC. Mannarino

Gregory Mannarino

Demand A Return to Constitutional Money Rally.

July 4th, 2025, Federal Reserve Building Washington DC.

US Constitution Article I, Section 10, Clause 1:

No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation; grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal; coin Money; emit Bills of Credit; make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts; pass any Bill of Attainder, ex post facto Law, or Law impairing the Obligation of Contracts, or grant any Title of Nobility.

Lions.

On July 4th, 2025, we march on the Federal Reserve building in Washington DC.

I chose July 4th for obvious reasons. Understanding that July 4th is a holiday, it does not matter IF the Federal Reserve building is occupied. What we want is media attention, more importantly, social media attention.

There are some people today who do not even know what Constitutional Money is, OR that We the People are assured a Constitutional Money System PROTECTED by the US Constitution itself!

Nowhere in the US Constitution is there a mention, not a single word, of there being a fiat monetary debt-based system, nor does it mention in ANY WAY a digital currency.

I also intend to take Legal Action, possibly a Class Action, against the Federal Reserve.

What we want is already granted to us by the US Constitution, a Constitutional Money System.

The Federal Reserve IS NOT Federal and has NO RESERVES. It is a criminal organization which has been perpetrating the crimes of counterfeiting and running a Ponzi scheme since their inception.

THE LAW, THE US CONSTUTUTION, SECURES US A SOUND MONEY SYSTEM. And therefore, We the People DEMAND what has already been GUARANTEED to us.

On July 4th, 2025, we march.

United we stand, TOGETHER WE WILL NOT FALL.

Gregory Mannarino





