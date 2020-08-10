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Elite Dangerous - Farming Engineering Materials at Dav's Hope
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17 views • August 10, 2020
If you've been building up your fortune in Elite Dangerous and found your favorite ship, you'll want to start engineering it to get the most out of it.
In this video, there's a sweet little camp called Dav's Hope where you can farm lots of materials without having to worry about getting blown up.
Dav's Hope is found on A5 of Hyades Sector DR-V C2-23. It's extremely important to type the system in exactly so you don't end up going to the wrong system and waste a lot of time.
You can log out afterwards and log in right away to farm to your heart's content.
Note: I purchased this game. No sponsored or donated equipment or software has been provided in this video.
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In this video, there's a sweet little camp called Dav's Hope where you can farm lots of materials without having to worry about getting blown up.
Dav's Hope is found on A5 of Hyades Sector DR-V C2-23. It's extremely important to type the system in exactly so you don't end up going to the wrong system and waste a lot of time.
You can log out afterwards and log in right away to farm to your heart's content.
Note: I purchased this game. No sponsored or donated equipment or software has been provided in this video.
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to my Patreon or SubscribeStar pages:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
https://www.subscribestar.com/challengeyourself
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
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