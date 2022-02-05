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CLOT SHOT CARNAGE: THE EVIDENCE IS EVERYWHERE
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156 views • February 05, 2022
Explosive exposé on the devastating effects of mRNA COVID vaccines. From professional athletes around the World suffering heart attacks, Myocarditis and other heart problems, to people suffering severe blood clots and coagulation of the blood.
Please advise your friends and relatives to avoid the clot shot. PLEASE SHARE, DOWNLOAD AND RE-UPLOAD. GET THE EVIDENCE OUT THERE.
Source: MrHelvis69.
Please advise your friends and relatives to avoid the clot shot. PLEASE SHARE, DOWNLOAD AND RE-UPLOAD. GET THE EVIDENCE OUT THERE.
Source: MrHelvis69.
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