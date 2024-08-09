‘Cognitive Vaccines,’ Plastics Link to Autism, Lead in School Water, Liver Risky Herbal Supplements, Dr. Mark Bailey’s Insights - The RSB Show 8-9-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: ‘Cognitive Vaccines,’ Plastics Link to Autism, Lead in School Water, Liver Risky Herbal Supplements, Kali Iodatum, EU Vaccination Cards, Dr. Mark Bailey’s Insights, Meridian Stress Testing, Turning into your parents and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/cognitive-vaccines-plastics-link-to-autism-lead-in-school-water-liver-risky-herbal-supplements-kali-iodatum-eu-vaccination-cards-dr-mark-bailey-the-final-pandemic-an-antidot/