⚡️Municipal Electric Transport Stopped in Odessa. - 102222

⚡️Municipal electric transport stopped in Odessa.
⚡️ ALSO, In some districts of the city of Zaporozhye, electricity was lost.
❗️This morning, attacks were carried out on enemy energy infrastructure facilities in:
▪️Kiev.
▪️ Odessa region.
▪️Khmelnitsky.
▪️Dnepropetrovsk.
▪️Lutsk.
▪️Rivne.
▪️Volyn region.
▪️Kovele.
▪️Lviv.
▪️Nikolaev.
▪️Kirovograd region.
▪️Chernihiv region.
All over Ukraine, the air raid alert is still screaming, further strikes are possible.
