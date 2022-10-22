⚡️Municipal Electric Transport Stopped in Odessa. - 102222

⚡️Municipal electric transport stopped in Odessa.

--

⚡️ ALSO, In some districts of the city of Zaporozhye, electricity was lost.

❗️This morning, attacks were carried out on enemy energy infrastructure facilities in:

▪️Kiev.

▪️ Odessa region.

▪️Khmelnitsky.

▪️Dnepropetrovsk.

▪️Lutsk.

▪️Rivne.

▪️Volyn region.

▪️Kovele.

▪️Lviv.

▪️Nikolaev.

▪️Kirovograd region.

▪️Chernihiv region.

All over Ukraine, the air raid alert is still screaming, further strikes are possible.







