© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Campbell - Part 4 on REMOTE VIEWING - Vancouver 2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • August 08, 2021
Grateful thanks for this video go to Tom Campbell.
This is a re-upload to correct a technical glitch reported.
This series will be on a playlist with parts 1 to 4 for your convenience.
This is the fourth video from the workshop that Tom led in Vancouver, BC in July 2018.
Low Entropy YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCJB...
Tom Campbell here...I and MBT Events hope you liked this video -- we now have well over a thousand hours of free video on this user-friendly ad-free YouTube channel. Though these videos are free to our viewers, they represent many thousands of hours in production and editing, and many thousands of dollars invested in video and audio equipment along with the required computers, and software to store and process the raw video into finished products. So far, all of this content has been funded directly out of our own pockets. Be assured, we will always continue to do what we can -- it is our life, our purpose -- a labor of love that we will continue to pursue as best we can. However, those pockets are not as deep as they used to be, thus, we are now seeking to augment our resources with support from our viewers.
If you find something of significant value in our videos, please consider supporting their production through our newly created Patreon account -- or through a one-time donation…...the links are in the description below...thank you!
https://www.Patreon.com/mybigtoe Patreon
https://bit.ly/39lwhen One time donation link thru PayPal (no PayPal account required)
https://my-big-TOE.com Tom's website
https://mbtevents.com Tom’s events, programs, online events and binaural beats
https://twitter.com/TomCampbell_MBT Twitter
https://www.instagram.com/tomcampbellmbt Instagram
https://CUSAC.org 501 c 3 Center for the Unification of Science and Consciousness
This is a re-upload to correct a technical glitch reported.
This series will be on a playlist with parts 1 to 4 for your convenience.
This is the fourth video from the workshop that Tom led in Vancouver, BC in July 2018.
Low Entropy YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCJB...
Tom Campbell here...I and MBT Events hope you liked this video -- we now have well over a thousand hours of free video on this user-friendly ad-free YouTube channel. Though these videos are free to our viewers, they represent many thousands of hours in production and editing, and many thousands of dollars invested in video and audio equipment along with the required computers, and software to store and process the raw video into finished products. So far, all of this content has been funded directly out of our own pockets. Be assured, we will always continue to do what we can -- it is our life, our purpose -- a labor of love that we will continue to pursue as best we can. However, those pockets are not as deep as they used to be, thus, we are now seeking to augment our resources with support from our viewers.
If you find something of significant value in our videos, please consider supporting their production through our newly created Patreon account -- or through a one-time donation…...the links are in the description below...thank you!
https://www.Patreon.com/mybigtoe Patreon
https://bit.ly/39lwhen One time donation link thru PayPal (no PayPal account required)
https://my-big-TOE.com Tom's website
https://mbtevents.com Tom’s events, programs, online events and binaural beats
https://twitter.com/TomCampbell_MBT Twitter
https://www.instagram.com/tomcampbellmbt Instagram
https://CUSAC.org 501 c 3 Center for the Unification of Science and Consciousness
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.