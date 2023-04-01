Meet Haru, My Furry New Friend! 🐶

I just had a feeling that Friday, March 31st was the day. From early in the morning, during my daily 5km walk, I had a feeling that a new companion would be entering my life. And one did! Her name is Haru, which means "spring" in Japanese. A fitting name for this wonderful little creature! I almost forgot just how tiny they are. She's a two month old Boston Terrier. My previous lovelies, Bebe & Spunky 🐶🐶😍are still in my heart. 🤩🐶👍🏾 Oh, and the garden is coming along nicely! "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
