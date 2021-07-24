THERE'S NOTHING TO SEE AT THE SCAMLYMPICS - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=42060
This week on the New World Next Week: Soros and Gates team up to buy a COVID company; the Tokyo fraudlympics kick off amid scandal, outrage and resentment; and the Foo Pfizers cancel their vaxxed concert due to COVID.