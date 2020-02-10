G2Voice #15 Vaccines: Are they destroying the bodies immune system and causing diseases? 12-25-16

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In this episode we be talking about the toxicity and diseases caused by vaccines.
The Greatest Story Ever Told
http://www.chick.com/reading/tracts/0293/0293_01.asp
Genesis II Church Newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/378-vaccines-are-they-destroying-the-body-s-ability-to-fight-disease-and-causing-new-diseases-12-23-2016
References:
Bill Gates Depopulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WQtRI7A064&t=44s
•The Brilliance of Dr. Suzanne Humphries on The Dangers of Vaccines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McfXd_Xuojs
•Dr. Humphries, author of Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History, talk about the forgotten history of vaccinations: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vu9YJ4VHow&spfreload=5
•List Of Toxic Materials
(Including BSE?) In Vaccines: http://rense.com/general32/thru.htm
•Vaccine Nation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8nrdybZZzA
•Vaccines Cause Children More Adverse Reactions Than Any Other Drugs http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2014/04/26/vaccines-adverse-reaction.aspx
•Vaccine Nation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUMZ-O-OsG0
•Herd Immunity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFWBelim1Hw
•Vaccines: The True weapons of mass destruction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WoMps4Pmpo
•Children suffer vaccine side effects: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7Sxq6wYbA8
•Adverse reaction and Death after MMR Vaccine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNz_1wJOcaU
•Uncensored: MMR fraud exposed by people behind Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jxujaa0wDE
•HERE'S THE PROOF. THE MMR MEASLES VACCINE INSERT SAYS IT CAUSES MEASLES AND DEATH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYn8SgeH0Ik
•CDC Whistle Blower admits MMR Vaccine causes Autism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q62DcaNs_0M
•Mysterious Death: Body of Doctor Who Linked Vaccines To Autism Found Floating in River: http://www.infowars.com/mysterious-death-body-of-doctor-who-linked-vaccines-to-autism-found-floating-in-river/
•Dr. Andrew Wakefield tells his side of the story in the MMR Vaccine causes Autism debate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ra0QtTUuFIc
•VAXXED: From Cover Up to Catastrophe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neNn97UUM88&index=2&list=PLty48IsvT4v_oCjU8ZVZzx9zXQYK7fe2l
•Vaccine-Nation: Poisoning the population one shot at a time by Andreas Moritz: http://www.ener-chi.com/books/vaccine-nation/
•Illness is a Toxicity Crisis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXanVbgGliQ
•The Idea that Vaccines Make Us Healthy Is an Illusion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50pU7VLw728
•Vaccine- nation interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqUnyrP4i-0
•Timeline chronology of the development of Medical industry, vaccines, banks and government in the U.S. etc.: http://www.illuminati-news.com/2007/1007.html
•Revealed; The Men Who Own and Run the U S Government: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKwO1onXAaI&list=RDbKwO1onXAaI#t=198