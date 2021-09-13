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Second Coming Preparations-Series (How To Expand Your Consciousness by Learning Your Inner Symbols) Part 1
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Understanding Your Personal Inner Symbolism
The Second Coming will be a Great Teacher to help expand the world that you personally perceive.
Transcript
00:00
chapter 18 various stages of
00:03
consciousness symbolism and multiple
00:06
focus within your personality all facets
00:11
of your consciousness converge whether
00:13
or not you are aware of it consciousness
00:16
can be turned in many directions
00:17
obviously both inward and outward you
00:21
are aware of fluctuations in your normal
00:23
consciousness and closer attention would
00:25
make some of this quite clear you expand
00:28
or narrow the scope of your attention
00:29
constantly you may focus upon one object
00:32
almost to the exclusion of everything
00:34
else at times so that you literally are
00:36
not conscious of the room in which you
00:37
sit you may be quote-unquote conscious
00:40
and reacting to a remembered event so
00:43
strongly that you are relatively unaware
00:45
of present events you take all of these
00:48
fluctuations for granted they do not
00:50
disturb you if you are lost in a book
00:52
and unaware momentarily of your
00:54
immediate environment you are not afraid
00:56
that it will be gone when you want to
00:57
turn your attention back to it nor in a
01:00
daydream do you usually worry about
01:02
returning safely to the present moment
01:04
to some extent all of these are small
01:07
examples of the mobility of your
01:08
consciousness and the ease with which it
01:11
can be used in a strange manner symbols
01:14
can be regarded as samples of the way
01:16
you perceive at various levels of
01:18
consciousness they're changing guises
01:20
can be used as signposts fire for
01:23
example is a symbol made physical so a
01:26
real fire tells you obviously that you
01:28
are perceiving reality with your
01:29
physically attuned consciousness a
01:31
mental picture of fire automatically
01:33
tells you that another kind of
01:35
consciousness is involved a fire
01:37
mentally seemed that has warmth but does
01:39
not burn destructively obviously means
01:41
something else all symbols are an
01:44
attempt to express feelings feelings
01:47
that can never be expressed adequately
01:48
through language symbols represent the
01:51
infinite variations of feelings and in
01:54
various stages of consciousness these
01:55
will appear in different terms but they
01:58
will always accompany you there are
02:00
several exceptions however in which pure
02:02
knowing or pure feeling is involved
02:04
without the necessity for symbols these
02:07
stages of consciousness are infrequent
02:09
and seldom translated into normal
02:11
conscious terms
02:12
let us take a particular feeling and
02:14
follow it through as it might be
02:16
expressed at various levels of
02:17
consciousness begin with a feeling of
02:20
joy in normal consciousness the
02:23
immediate environment will be perceived
02:25
in a far different manner than it would
02:27
be say if an individual were in a state
02:29
of depression the feeling of joy changes
02:32
the objects themselves and that the
02:34
perceiver sees them in a far brighter
02:36
light he creates the objects far more
02:38
vividly and with greater clarity in
02:40
feedback fashion the environment then
02:43
seems to reinforce his jewelry what he
02:46
sees however is still physical the
02:48
objects of the material world pretend
02:51
now that he begins to daydream and falls
02:53
into a reverie into his inner mind calm
02:56
pictures or symbols of material objects
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTch3kTK4Hw&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=39
Book Available: https://www.sethlearningcenter.org/
The Second Coming will be a Great Teacher to help expand the world that you personally perceive.
Transcript
00:00
chapter 18 various stages of
00:03
consciousness symbolism and multiple
00:06
focus within your personality all facets
00:11
of your consciousness converge whether
00:13
or not you are aware of it consciousness
00:16
can be turned in many directions
00:17
obviously both inward and outward you
00:21
are aware of fluctuations in your normal
00:23
consciousness and closer attention would
00:25
make some of this quite clear you expand
00:28
or narrow the scope of your attention
00:29
constantly you may focus upon one object
00:32
almost to the exclusion of everything
00:34
else at times so that you literally are
00:36
not conscious of the room in which you
00:37
sit you may be quote-unquote conscious
00:40
and reacting to a remembered event so
00:43
strongly that you are relatively unaware
00:45
of present events you take all of these
00:48
fluctuations for granted they do not
00:50
disturb you if you are lost in a book
00:52
and unaware momentarily of your
00:54
immediate environment you are not afraid
00:56
that it will be gone when you want to
00:57
turn your attention back to it nor in a
01:00
daydream do you usually worry about
01:02
returning safely to the present moment
01:04
to some extent all of these are small
01:07
examples of the mobility of your
01:08
consciousness and the ease with which it
01:11
can be used in a strange manner symbols
01:14
can be regarded as samples of the way
01:16
you perceive at various levels of
01:18
consciousness they're changing guises
01:20
can be used as signposts fire for
01:23
example is a symbol made physical so a
01:26
real fire tells you obviously that you
01:28
are perceiving reality with your
01:29
physically attuned consciousness a
01:31
mental picture of fire automatically
01:33
tells you that another kind of
01:35
consciousness is involved a fire
01:37
mentally seemed that has warmth but does
01:39
not burn destructively obviously means
01:41
something else all symbols are an
01:44
attempt to express feelings feelings
01:47
that can never be expressed adequately
01:48
through language symbols represent the
01:51
infinite variations of feelings and in
01:54
various stages of consciousness these
01:55
will appear in different terms but they
01:58
will always accompany you there are
02:00
several exceptions however in which pure
02:02
knowing or pure feeling is involved
02:04
without the necessity for symbols these
02:07
stages of consciousness are infrequent
02:09
and seldom translated into normal
02:11
conscious terms
02:12
let us take a particular feeling and
02:14
follow it through as it might be
02:16
expressed at various levels of
02:17
consciousness begin with a feeling of
02:20
joy in normal consciousness the
02:23
immediate environment will be perceived
02:25
in a far different manner than it would
02:27
be say if an individual were in a state
02:29
of depression the feeling of joy changes
02:32
the objects themselves and that the
02:34
perceiver sees them in a far brighter
02:36
light he creates the objects far more
02:38
vividly and with greater clarity in
02:40
feedback fashion the environment then
02:43
seems to reinforce his jewelry what he
02:46
sees however is still physical the
02:48
objects of the material world pretend
02:51
now that he begins to daydream and falls
02:53
into a reverie into his inner mind calm
02:56
pictures or symbols of material objects
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTch3kTK4Hw&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=39
Book Available: https://www.sethlearningcenter.org/
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