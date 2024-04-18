Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TAKING OFF FROM SAN JOSE AIRPORT IN COSTA RICA
channel image
KevinJJohnston
274 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
24 views
Published Yesterday

I am off to the next adventure.

This is me taking off from San Jose airport in Costa Rica. This is what the town looks like when you take off.

If you have any questions about buying property or moving your finances into Costa Rica or Panama get a hold of me immediately at www.kevinjjohnston.me

Keywords
canadarealtyrealtorrealestatejacocostaricauvitaquepossanjosebuyingahousehomesforsalemanuelantonio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket