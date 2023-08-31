Tom Renz | Did A Judge Break A Law?



Is it ok for a judge to break a law? I just want you all to know that I am going to leverage every ounce of political commentator authority I have here on this because I view this as a miscarriage of justice, and a violation of the law. I’m going to talk about something that I think is absolutely egregious, let’s start out with the courts generally. We see the courts moving away from the plain language of the law, away from the original intent of the law, and into whatever it is they want it to mean. The liberal justices, the liberal courts, the liberal judges are frequently ignoring the intent and meaning of the law and moving into interpretations that are very flexible. This is a real issue, because the reason we honor precedent is because it’s necessary for the law to be consistent, without consistency in the law there’s no justice. What we are seeing right now is activist prosecutors going after people like Trump and ignoring other law that they should be enforcing. They are going after people like Trump with new and varied interpretations of the law that are a stretch, no one has ever interpreted them that way, they never follow with any original intent and I don’t think that anything could be more egregious than what we are seeing with Judge Chutkan. This is an unbelievable thing that is occurring here, for her to set a trial directly in the middle of the primaries is mind blowing. Apparently she’s always been a leftist lunatic, I don’t know, I haven’t looked at her case records. What I do know is that her family has a history of marxist revolutionary activities in Jamaica, she was appointed by Obama, and her grandfather, Frank Hill, was reportedly a communist revolutionary in Jamaica. How do you have a communist background and interpret a constitution that is the antithesis of it? If you don’t have respect for the founding and the origins of our nation how do you interpret the law consistent with it? I don’t think you can. This judge is setting a trial, that she doesn’t have to set for right in the middle of the primaries. It’s a bit of a stretch and it’s absolutely ridiculous to suggest that she doesn’t know this. Let me read to you 18 U.S. Code § 595, “Interference by administrative employees of Federal, State, or Territorial Governments,” “Whoever, being a person employed in any administrative position by the United States, or by any department or agency thereof, or by the District of Columbia or any agency or instrumentality thereof, or by any State, Territory, or Possession of the United States, or any political subdivision, municipality, or agency thereof, or agency of such political subdivision or municipality (including any corporation owned or controlled by any State, Territory, or Possession of the United States or by any such political subdivision, municipality, or agency), in connection with any activity which is financed in whole or in part by loans or grants made by the United States, or any department or agency thereof, uses his official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate for the office of President, Vice President, Presidential elector, Member of the Senate, Member of the House of Representatives, Delegate from the District of Columbia, or Resident Commissioner, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.” Now is the judge an administrative employee? Probably not, but the prosecutor absolutely is. This judge is assisting in this, arguably aiding and abetting. Is that conspiracy, to violate 18 U.S. Code § 595? That’s a real question isn’t it? Because to me you have two people colluding essentially to interfere with an election. There’s no question this interferes with the election. No question whatsoever. This trial can occur after, and frankly the defense ought to be given the time for it to occur after. The thing about this is, you’ve got a prosecutor who’s pretty egregiously violating 18 U.S. Code § 595, and you have a judge that seems to be going along with it. This judge's job is to apply the law to the facts in any given case and to ensure the law is interpreted properly and upheld, this judge is not doing that. She’s absolutely ignoring 18 U.S. Code § 595, this is a blatant attempt at election interference. Watch The Tom Renz show by subscribing to my locals channel @TomRenz.Locals.com or my substack @TomRenz.Substack.com. Please support us at www.TomRenz.com and become a Renz Warrior at www.RenzWarrior.com and if you’ve been injured by these jabs and need disability please go to www.Renz-Law.com & let us know or call 1-877-736-9773. If you give to our GiveSendGo, subscribe to my Locals Community, Rumble, and SubStack, & buy from our sponsors and tell them Renz sent you then you are helping to fund our fight against tyranny. If you are interested in gold or silver, go to www.bh-pm.com and tell them Renz sent you. https://linktr.ee/tomrenz