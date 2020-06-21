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We Do Not Consent
Mass Awakening
Mass Awakening
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54 views • June 21, 2020
#wedonotconsent #civildisobedience #peoplepower
#EndLockdown #Covid19 #TheGreatAwakeningWorldwide

In this video, I discuss and connect the dots on what is enfolding, the totalitarian/NWO tip toe as David Icke calls, where we are now, is there going to be a "second wave" and lockdown, what is civil disobedience and why it's so critical these days, why civil obedience is the problem which had led us to what we experience today, and then I'll make my personal statement of what we do not consent to save ourselves from the encroaching tyranny following the inspiration from Laura Eisenhower.

Revenues from my business drastically decreased due to the coronavirus plandemic so if you enjoy the content that I'm sharing and would like me to continue please contribute on my Patreon. Thanks! https://www.patreon.com/massawakening



I made a mistake about Jim Willie in the video, as I cited his credentials from the site Market Sanity and not Wikipedia.

This video is based on an article with a similar title. Read here: https://massawakening.org/we-do-not-consent/

The book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554

Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu

To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA
Keywords
red pillfull disclosurepeople powerthe great awakeningcivil disobediencemass awakeningcovid19end lockdown
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy