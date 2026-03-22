Iran's AD system on a F-15E Strike Eagle fighter Jet of the US Air Force in the area of the Strait of Hormuz - not confirmed by US

(Iran claims to have targeted and shot down a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle near Hormuz Island in the Strait of Hormuz using surface-to-air missiles. The US has not confirmed this claim.)

The operation of Iran's air defense system against a F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet of the US Air Force in the area of the Strait of Hormuz.

Judging by the footage, it was not possible to achieve a direct hit - the anti-aircraft missile missed the target, after which the aircraft began firing at the target and the recording abruptly ended.

It seems that the same system was in operation that shot down an F-35 recently. Characteristically, in this case, the pilot was also unaware of the launch against him, which once again indicates the operation of a light air defense system with guidance by infrared and/or optical sensors, such as the AD-08 Majid or the "358" missile.