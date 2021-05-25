© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Era of Hate Towards Christians, Jews
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • May 25, 2021
May 24, 2021
Facebook removes Jerusalem Prayer Team page after it becomes a target of antisemitic propaganda. Who’s to blame? Not the haters, according to Facebook. It’s the founder of the Prayer Team! Let’s look at what’s happening in Israel and how Big Tech and Biden are reacting.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/tgps-jim-hoft-joins-steve-bannon-war-room-discuss-rat-trap-anthony-faucis-latest-admission-wuhan-funding-video/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Documents/loaddoc.aspx?FileName=_s7072er.DOCX&;DocumentType=Bill&BillNumber=7072&Session=2021
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israel-showed-us-smoking-gun-on-hamas-in-ap-office-tower-officials-say-668303
https://nypost.com/2021/05/22/team-biden-bends-the-knee-to-russia-on-nord-stream-2-pipeline/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Facebook removes Jerusalem Prayer Team page after it becomes a target of antisemitic propaganda. Who’s to blame? Not the haters, according to Facebook. It’s the founder of the Prayer Team! Let’s look at what’s happening in Israel and how Big Tech and Biden are reacting.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/tgps-jim-hoft-joins-steve-bannon-war-room-discuss-rat-trap-anthony-faucis-latest-admission-wuhan-funding-video/?utm_source=Gab&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
https://www.myfloridahouse.gov/Sections/Documents/loaddoc.aspx?FileName=_s7072er.DOCX&;DocumentType=Bill&BillNumber=7072&Session=2021
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israel-showed-us-smoking-gun-on-hamas-in-ap-office-tower-officials-say-668303
https://nypost.com/2021/05/22/team-biden-bends-the-knee-to-russia-on-nord-stream-2-pipeline/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.