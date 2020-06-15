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☯️ UNIversal DISClosure 2020 HD 3D - The Most Interesting Video On Earth (Q)onstruct Of Reality...
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676 views • June 15, 2020
PLEASE, PLEASE USE THE LINKS BELOW TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ON THE ORIGIONAL UPLOADERS SITE.
Video by 'NorbzWorld', at - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH44AfehEdY
☯️ UNIversal DISClosure 2020 HD 3D - The Most Interesting Video On Earth Qonstruct Of Reality... One of the best flat earth model explanations to date in video form in my opinion.
SHARE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE
Uploaders description reads:-
''Links to InfoGraphics/Frames: https://www.patreon.com/posts/26738796?fbclid=IwAR3eXEHPdeMSyBj0YHblzBuCUED1KA9JjqBl9mF4CPpjGh3z3e8dghkMyAs
Reverse engineering the globe. We decided to launch U.D. early (meant to launch on Dec 21)!!
We are encouraging any and every channel, platform, blogger, etc. to mirror/re-upload/Premiere this ASAP to ensure our outreach cannot be minimized by design (all truth channels are being targeted and messed with right now).
YOU can even monetize it (we'd prefer you didn't) on youtube if you have a huge channel and must monetize in order to help get it out there. All we ask is that you copy/paste the links below and link back to our channels. Thank you.
- - - - - - -
NorbzWorld:
https://www.youtube.com/NorbzWorld
Martin Kenny:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMartinkenny
- - - - - - -
Please watch these to prepare:
The Norb Theory ::
https://youtu.be/_t_hzzhcBqE
FlatEarth Universe Martin Kenny ::
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMartinkenny
Frequency / Cymatics / Bio-Sonoluminescence ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJJ_z6pwUrE
^ This is beautiful - greatly goes into the sine wave/sonar
Confessions Of A Music Insider / Weaponizing Sound ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FsH82gfORQ
^ This is how music really influences masses
History Of Flat Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcZMPqvKi5E
No Forests On Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHkiZNT3cyE
Under The Dome ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk4YqPtvJao
200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Spinning Ball ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ax_YpQsy88
It All Starts With Magnetism ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1nv0KlbHDM
- - -
Take a journey with us to discover who we are, where we are, why we are here, and where we are going. Learn about ages, races, civilizations, states of consciousness and more. The cosmic egg and calendar explains all 5 epoch cycles, and makes a bold prediction for the year 2020.
#UNIversalDISClosure #CosmicCalendar #SpaceTimeMatter''
**********
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
Video by 'NorbzWorld', at - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH44AfehEdY
☯️ UNIversal DISClosure 2020 HD 3D - The Most Interesting Video On Earth Qonstruct Of Reality... One of the best flat earth model explanations to date in video form in my opinion.
SHARE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE
Uploaders description reads:-
''Links to InfoGraphics/Frames: https://www.patreon.com/posts/26738796?fbclid=IwAR3eXEHPdeMSyBj0YHblzBuCUED1KA9JjqBl9mF4CPpjGh3z3e8dghkMyAs
Reverse engineering the globe. We decided to launch U.D. early (meant to launch on Dec 21)!!
We are encouraging any and every channel, platform, blogger, etc. to mirror/re-upload/Premiere this ASAP to ensure our outreach cannot be minimized by design (all truth channels are being targeted and messed with right now).
YOU can even monetize it (we'd prefer you didn't) on youtube if you have a huge channel and must monetize in order to help get it out there. All we ask is that you copy/paste the links below and link back to our channels. Thank you.
- - - - - - -
NorbzWorld:
https://www.youtube.com/NorbzWorld
Martin Kenny:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMartinkenny
- - - - - - -
Please watch these to prepare:
The Norb Theory ::
https://youtu.be/_t_hzzhcBqE
FlatEarth Universe Martin Kenny ::
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMartinkenny
Frequency / Cymatics / Bio-Sonoluminescence ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJJ_z6pwUrE
^ This is beautiful - greatly goes into the sine wave/sonar
Confessions Of A Music Insider / Weaponizing Sound ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FsH82gfORQ
^ This is how music really influences masses
History Of Flat Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcZMPqvKi5E
No Forests On Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHkiZNT3cyE
Under The Dome ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk4YqPtvJao
200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Spinning Ball ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ax_YpQsy88
It All Starts With Magnetism ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1nv0KlbHDM
- - -
Take a journey with us to discover who we are, where we are, why we are here, and where we are going. Learn about ages, races, civilizations, states of consciousness and more. The cosmic egg and calendar explains all 5 epoch cycles, and makes a bold prediction for the year 2020.
#UNIversalDISClosure #CosmicCalendar #SpaceTimeMatter''
**********
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
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