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☯️ UNIversal DISClosure 2020 HD 3D - The Most Interesting Video On Earth (Q)onstruct Of Reality...
The English Conspiracy Channel
The English Conspiracy Channel
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676 views • June 15, 2020
PLEASE, PLEASE USE THE LINKS BELOW TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO ON THE ORIGIONAL UPLOADERS SITE.
Video by 'NorbzWorld', at - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH44AfehEdY
☯️ UNIversal DISClosure 2020 HD 3D - The Most Interesting Video On Earth Qonstruct Of Reality... One of the best flat earth model explanations to date in video form in my opinion.
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Uploaders description reads:-



''Links to InfoGraphics/Frames: https://www.patreon.com/posts/26738796?fbclid=IwAR3eXEHPdeMSyBj0YHblzBuCUED1KA9JjqBl9mF4CPpjGh3z3e8dghkMyAs

Reverse engineering the globe. We decided to launch U.D. early (meant to launch on Dec 21)!!
We are encouraging any and every channel, platform, blogger, etc. to mirror/re-upload/Premiere this ASAP to ensure our outreach cannot be minimized by design (all truth channels are being targeted and messed with right now).

YOU can even monetize it (we'd prefer you didn't) on youtube if you have a huge channel and must monetize in order to help get it out there. All we ask is that you copy/paste the links below and link back to our channels. Thank you.
- - - - - - -

NorbzWorld:
https://www.youtube.com/NorbzWorld

Martin Kenny:
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMartinkenny
- - - - - - -

Please watch these to prepare:

The Norb Theory ::
https://youtu.be/_t_hzzhcBqE

FlatEarth Universe Martin Kenny ::
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMartinkenny

Frequency / Cymatics / Bio-Sonoluminescence ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJJ_z6pwUrE
^ This is beautiful - greatly goes into the sine wave/sonar

Confessions Of A Music Insider / Weaponizing Sound ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FsH82gfORQ
^ This is how music really influences masses

History Of Flat Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcZMPqvKi5E

No Forests On Earth ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHkiZNT3cyE

Under The Dome ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk4YqPtvJao

200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Spinning Ball ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ax_YpQsy88

It All Starts With Magnetism ::
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1nv0KlbHDM

- - -

Take a journey with us to discover who we are, where we are, why we are here, and where we are going. Learn about ages, races, civilizations, states of consciousness and more. The cosmic egg and calendar explains all 5 epoch cycles, and makes a bold prediction for the year 2020.

#UNIversalDISClosure #CosmicCalendar #SpaceTimeMatter''

**********

Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youutube wont allow, chhers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus

**********

This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.

FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus

Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
Keywords
videospacetruthearth2020disclosurereality3dmostofuniversalontheflatplaneballhdinterestingroundmotionlessconstruct
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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