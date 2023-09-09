Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Melbourne Freedom Rally 9 September 2023 - Vic Market
channel image
Lightpath
13 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

This is part 2 of three videos of our rally through the streets of Melbourne, this one focusing on the speeches made at the Queen Victoria Market. There were many speeches here because there were loads of listeners. 

Keywords
freedomrallymelbournespeechesqueen victoria marketlisteners

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket