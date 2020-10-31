Wyndham Hotel Baymont Inn Clerk Horn Honking (only room available next to her car?) Part III

This time it is the front desk clerk, booked room, the only one she said was available was next to her car which is honking horn all night. Stayed at this hotel before going to assist stalking and rape victim Sarah Degeyter. Police said probably a low battery that caused this? She said she purchased car with the horn hooked up to the alarm, she unhooked battery. When I booked room I had not transferred enough money for $100.00 deposit, without asking clerk reduced this fee to $50.00, (since I was staying so long, one week?)Most publicized case of this harassment, this seen on ABC news involved the towns Fire Chief. The couple refused to sell their property to this man and the harassment began, the second link is to Harris County Fire Stalking me.Back in Houston and this continues. This began in Anchorage Alaska 2012, one day after FBI raid on my property for Tenant Steve Landers who rented a garage apt in separate house on property, one day after raid they began their terrorist campaign of harassment, slander, break ins, drugging, vandalism, vehicle tampering, attempted murder, etc that has followed me from Alaska to California then to Spring Texas, Galveston Texas, Harris County, Texas City, Arlington Texas, The Woodlands, Fort Worth Texas, back to Houston now. Many witnesses, but as the FBI has engaged Homeland Security, corrupt Police, NSA, CIA, DOJ, Infraguard, Citizen corps, fusion centers, etc in this new cointelpro operation which targets civilians, activist, whistleblowers NATIONWIDE with there terrorism that duplicates their illegal criminal activities exposed after three decades in the 1970’s, no government agency will help.They like to mix in Direct Energy Weapon (microwave weapons) assault in the modernized version of their murder of innocent civilians. Links Below:Air Force Secretary: use military grade weapons on US civilians:Ex brother in law attacked by AntifaKeith Lankford