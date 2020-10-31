BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wyndham Hotel Baymont Inn Clerk Horn Honking (only room available next to her car?) Part III
www.targeted.one
www.targeted.one
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • October 31, 2020
This time it is the front desk clerk, booked room, the only one she said was available was next to her car which is honking horn all night. Stayed at this hotel before going to assist stalking and rape victim Sarah Degeyter. Police said probably a low battery that caused this? She said she purchased car with the horn hooked up to the alarm, she unhooked battery. When I booked room I had not transferred enough money for $100.00 deposit, without asking clerk reduced this fee to $50.00, (since I was staying so long, one week?)



Most publicized case of this harassment, this seen on ABC news involved the towns Fire Chief. The couple refused to sell their property to this man and the harassment began, the second link is to Harris County Fire Stalking me.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCnDMpD5rQ4

https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/stalking-by-the-harris-county-fire-mp4_y1yw7qlASWdAnW3.html

Back in Houston and this continues. This began in Anchorage Alaska 2012, one day after FBI raid on my property for Tenant Steve Landers who rented a garage apt in separate house on property, one day after raid they began their terrorist campaign of harassment, slander, break ins, drugging, vandalism, vehicle tampering, attempted murder, etc that has followed me from Alaska to California then to Spring Texas, Galveston Texas, Harris County, Texas City, Arlington Texas, The Woodlands, Fort Worth Texas, back to Houston now. Many witnesses, but as the FBI has engaged Homeland Security, corrupt Police, NSA, CIA, DOJ, Infraguard, Citizen corps, fusion centers, etc in this new cointelpro operation which targets civilians, activist, whistleblowers NATIONWIDE with there terrorism that duplicates their illegal criminal activities exposed after three decades in the 1970’s, no government agency will help.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO

They like to mix in Direct Energy Weapon (microwave weapons) assault in the modernized version of their murder of innocent civilians. Links Below:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-21/cia-agents-believed-attacked-with-microwave-ray-in-australia/12800086

Air Force Secretary: use military grade weapons on US civilians:

https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna14806772

Ex brother in law attacked by Antifa


https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/laughing-at-liberals-pulls-gun-on-don-039-t-shoot-pdx-arrested_F66aOAoXkoglMuc.html

Keith Lankford
Keywords
gang stalkingstalkingpolice corruptioninformantssteve landersjohn vendettisarah degeyterkeith lankfordnoise harassmentkelly mcconnellrape coverupharris county police jason foust
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

Ramon Tomey
U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

Chase Codewell
Hundreds Protest at Meta&#8217;s Sao Paulo Office Over Brazil Election Moderation

Hundreds Protest at Meta’s Sao Paulo Office Over Brazil Election Moderation

Chase Codewell
OpenAI Discloses Two Incidents of AI Agents Weakening Monitoring Systems

OpenAI Discloses Two Incidents of AI Agents Weakening Monitoring Systems

Chase Codewell
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy