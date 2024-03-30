Create New Account
Arnold gets a PACEMAKER ... now he just needs a brain!
The Prisoner
I don't know that this was the jab. He's done so many steroids over the years he probably wrecked his heart already. The shots wouldn't help much though.

Source (thanks Nevada mad dog!)

https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/26/entertainment/arnold-schwarzenegger-surgery-pacemaker-intl-scli/index.html

Movie clips: Hercules In New York

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=ya-oLV5WQ1I

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
heartarnold schwarzeneggervaxx shill

