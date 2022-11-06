American flags FALL as Fetterman claims to be "SEDITION FREE"

As the u.s democrat party MOVES to steal the midterm election - they plan on accusing everyone who questions the results as being guilty of sedition. They did indeed STEAL the last election from the american people. This midterm election has voter fraud and deception written all over it. Wisdom gets the LAST Word - as We consecrate this election to Wisdom's Divine Oversight.

What are the sentiments of the AVERAGE americans, when they see this event? "Every single American flag falls as Fetterman enters the stage. God has spoken."

Our videos on Rumble, Brighteon and YouTube, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "monetization" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners that appear at the bottom of Our videos on Brighteon are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more FACTS about the Two of Us.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot