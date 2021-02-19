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SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 6 - KNOW YOURSELF
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120 views • February 19, 2021
Wowzers! What an amazing time to be human!

So how do we tie all of this together?

How important is it for humanity, or We The People, to begin standing in our own power and becoming the change we know we want to see in this world -- during this time or great, rapid transition and change?

I'd argue it's more critical now than it has ever been before!

The great Terence McKenna said that as we approach 'singularity' or 'time wave zero' -- the world would get "nuttier and nuttier". I'd say we're just about balls deep into this timeline right now!

Get stoked! Become activated! Shine your light! And don't let those who wish to reduce you or diminish your light even get the chance.

You are a divine entity after al!

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