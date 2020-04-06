Behind The Scenes At The $2 Trillion 'Coronavirus' Bailout - with Rep. Thomas Massie

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Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) became "the most hated man in America" when he dared to demand that Congress actually vote on the biggest bailout of Wall Street in history - the two trillion dollar "coronavirus" bill. What happened behind the scenes and what are the dangers? Rep. Massie tells all in today's Liberty Report.