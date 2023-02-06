Predestination and Vessels of Wrath (Romans 9-10) | Is my life God's fault?

Chapters 9 and 10 include some of the most simple and easy-to-digest content as well as the most divisive and confusing parts of the Bible. Paul bounces between laying some groundwork for the idea of what it means that God is sovereign over the function and flow of history, even using people to accomplish specific purposes in the world, to the simplicity of how someone, ANYONE, can come to Christ by believing in the saving work of Jesus, enough to share.

