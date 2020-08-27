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Georgia Guidestones : Manifesto for a Healthy Recovery? WHO Knows?
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17 views • August 27, 2020
The Georgia Guidestones have some creepy similarities with the Health Plan for the World. Both of them need ALOT of SPACE. So much space in fact that some room has to be made. This is part 1 - check out part 2 to go a little deeper. Please like and subscribe and share to help build channel. Thx
Isaiah 62:6
“I have set watchmen upon thy walls, O Jerusalem, which shall never hold their peace day nor night: ye that make mention of the LORD, keep not silence,”
King James Version (KJV)
Isaiah 62:6
“I have set watchmen upon thy walls, O Jerusalem, which shall never hold their peace day nor night: ye that make mention of the LORD, keep not silence,”
King James Version (KJV)
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