We Should Not Swear

Matthew 5:34 But I say to you, Swear not at all; neither by heaven; for it is God's throne:
Isaiah 45:23 I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That to me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.
