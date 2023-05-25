BREAKING: Witnesses Confirm Military Camp Being Used to Bring in Fighting Age Males Across Southern Border
Lt. Colonel Pete Chambers and Christie Hutcherson join guest host Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to break down what they witnessed to be a military camp being used to smuggle fighting age males across the southern border.
This interview was originally aired on: https://banned.video/watch?id=646d58ccb71d5af380943dc1
