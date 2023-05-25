Create New Account
BREAKING: Witnesses Confirm Military Camp Being Used to Bring in Fighting Age Males Across Southern Border
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
BREAKING: Witnesses Confirm Military Camp Being Used to Bring in Fighting Age Males Across Southern Border


Lt. Colonel Pete Chambers and Christie Hutcherson join guest host Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to break down what they witnessed to be a military camp being used to smuggle fighting age males across the southern border.

This interview was originally aired on: https://banned.video/watch?id=646d58ccb71d5af380943dc1

 

Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com

Uncensored on Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia



Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimemilitary encampment

