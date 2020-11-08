© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
35+ Reasons NOT to accept the Fake Election "Results"
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • November 08, 2020
Share this vid with others. Uncle Sam explains in a based and blunt fashion why accepting the phony pronouncement of the fake news media about a stolen Biden election 'victory" is also accepting burgers made of feces, open borders, transhumanism, and carbon taxes, not to mention genocide and giving control over the military to terrorists in league with China. 35+ REASONS to NOT ACCEPT IT.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.