Explosive Documents Confirm Hunter Sold Access to Joe Biden in 23 Countries

NEWSMAX: House Ways and Means Committee Releases Explosive Documents Confirming Hunter Sold Access to Joe Biden in 23 Countries





Rep Jason Smith of the House Ways and Means Committee lays out the new evidence in the investigation into the Biden family.





On Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release new documents from IRS whistleblower testimony confirming that Hunter Biden sold access to his father Joe Biden via the “family brand.”





The explosive documents revealed Hunter Biden was selling the ‘Biden family brand’ in 23 countries.





“The Biden Family foreign influence peddling operation suggests an effort to sway US policy decisions,” House Ways and Means chairman Jason Smith said.





The Committee released a June 6, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a business associate that he was not willing to “sign over my family’s brand,” or give the individual “the keys to my family’s only asset.”





Chairman Smith added, “That asset could only be one person: Joe Biden.”





IRS investigators connected Hunter Biden’s tax crimes and business activity to official government business while Joe Biden served as vice president.





“There was in fact a connection between Hunter Biden’s global influence peddling, Joe Biden, and official U.S. government activity,” Rep. Smith said.





Investigators said then-Vice President Joe Biden’s April 2014 official visit to Ukraine that occurred after meetings between Hunter Biden, his business associate Devon Archer, senior staff within the vice president’s office and Biden himself.





One month later, Ukrainian gas company Burisma hired Hunter Biden.





“Millions of dollars were flowing through subsidiaries and LLCs to avoid taxes and shield visibility in how money from foreign sources…went to different entities and Biden family members,” Smith said.













