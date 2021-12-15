German Newspaper: “Ritual Humiliation of Children”

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Source: 'In Germany, children are forced to "go in front of the class and state their vaxx status, those who are vaxxed are applauded, those who are not have to explain why they are not." Germany now seems to be getting even worse than Australia! Evil. Evil. Evil.' Join @CBKNEWS https://t.me/cbknews