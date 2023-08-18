Laser or scalar fires in Maui & PEP murder attempts 2023-08-18 22-12

If you'd like to support my work you can give me a donation via:https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
eHdf7iM.png | Army.ca
https://army.ca/forums/media/laserbeamsfire_1-png.9/
Images show that the historic California fires were caused by directed energy weapons
https://www.infinityexplorers.com/california-fires/
Video: Space based laser beam or lens flare? #maui #hawaii
https://www.facebook.com/reel/277751278335616
Joshua Lee Gaddis Reels | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/joshua.gaddis.102/reels/
Clothing – Page 4 – MADEbyJIMBOB
https://madebyjimbob.com/collections/clothing?page=4
Hallo Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/hallo
Made By Jimbob | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/madebyjimbob/photos
The Building of the Jewish Space Laser | JewishBoston
https://www.jewishboston.com/read/the-building-of-the-jewish-space-laser/
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blamed Wildfire on Jewish Space Laser
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/marjorie-taylor-greene-qanon-wildfires-space-laser-rothschild-execute.html
Directed-energy weapon - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directed-energy_weapon
Space warfare - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_warfare#Space-Based_Lasers
Project Excalibur - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Excalibur
"This is Classified as ESOTERIC KNOWLEDGE" Elon Musk, Bill gates... - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yat-Qe1xVqE
The Paranormal Chic 🖤 (@the_paranormal_chic) | TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@the_paranormal_chic
Picture of the deciduous trees burning (not sebaceous trees like I thought non fir trees)
Amazon forest in Brazil not Bolivia:
https://cscr.pk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/thp-amazon-forest-fire-1.jpg
The Amazon Inferno: A Wake-up Call for the World - Centre for Strategic and Contemporary Research
https://cscr.pk/explore/themes/energy-environment/the-amazon-inferno-a-wake-up-call-for-the-world/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.