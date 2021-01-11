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Trump 'says some crazy things on Twitter' but so do many 'on the left'
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140 views • January 11, 2021
Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce says although Donald Trump posts "crazy things on Twitter," there are also a "heap of people on the left who say crazy things on Twitter".
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