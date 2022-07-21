Alex Jones Show – Climate Dictatorship! WEF/UN Coup in FULL SWING: Biden Announces Plan to Seize Control of All US Energy Supplies! THIS IS WAR – FULL SHOW 7/20/22

We’ll also cover this LEGAL BOMBSHELL breaking down how Alex Jones can’t defend himself in court, invoke the First Amendment, or discuss how the Sandy Hook defamation case is rigged or unjust.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/legal-bombshell-leftist-judges-rule-alex-jones-may-not-discuss-1st-amendment-say-he-is-innocent-or-claim-court-case-rigged/

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