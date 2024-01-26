IC13 INVRT AR15 Bandoleer - Minuteman Review

Immediate feed in workspace is more efficient
No dynamic Ambi shoulder transition obstruction
20 round mags…perfect minimalism
60 rounds total, could add a third pouch for 80
30 round mags
90 rounds total, could add a third pouch for 120
Real world…civilians aren’t going to don their body armor
Fast to don, less in your face tactical.
“Gillette Riots” example
Position one mag for right hand use one for left
Mag pouches one click apart, with TQ in between
Rotate to back for ground hugging ability
Pouches are tight, but you can one hand a partial mag in the INVERT during Tactical reload
While transition sling from 1 to 2 point, or back carry, sling strap sometimes hangs up on clip
Fits nicely under hoodie
Bullpup vs AR vs SU16c vs MVP
With Mini-Me backpack
Ambi vs Body armor…a prime example of “the more you know, the less you need”.
Expensive, but quality construction and smart design
Weighs only 327 grams
Retails $180
55 cents a gram
You’re paying for the weight that’s not there.
https://www.ic13.us/shop/invrt-bandoleer-kit-ar15-2498?category=1#attr=129
