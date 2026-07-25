THE SAVE ACT IS A TEST: Why Congress Will Fail





The Save America Act will not pass. It's part of the show. Because the American people must see—with their own eyes—that Congress is so corrupt they won't even pass voter ID.





Will Barney lays out the brutal logic: if the people who are supposed to protect elections refuse to do so, then did they win their own elections legitimately? How does Mitch McConnell—a man who may not even be alive—win for 40 years in a state where nobody admits to voting for him? The questions have to be asked. The answers point to one conclusion.





President Trump already has the executive power—backed by the Supreme Court—to declare an Insurrection Act based on fraudulent elections alone. He could fix this by executive order. But the strategy is sequencing. The evidence dropped over the past few days will take months to digest.





The crisis is simple: the country is being run by people who were never elected. The primaries were already stolen using the same machines. Even if the November election were perfect, the candidates on the ballot don't belong there.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.