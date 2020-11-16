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How To Deal With Face Mask Challenges, Especially To Children - Save Our Rights UK
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94 views • November 16, 2020
MIRRORED from Save Our Rights UK
How to deal with face mask challenges, especially to children.
""NB my lawyer says it should’ve been ‘offense’ rather ‘criminal offense’ but otherwise spot on.
I will be following up with a letter. ""
How to deal with face mask challenges, especially to children.
""NB my lawyer says it should’ve been ‘offense’ rather ‘criminal offense’ but otherwise spot on.
I will be following up with a letter. ""
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