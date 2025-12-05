BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“I’ve been progressive since the beginning of Palantir” - Palantir CEO 🤡 Alex Karp, DealBook Summit, clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

“I’ve been progressive since the beginning of Palantir.”

That’s how Alex Karp opened one of the most unhinged ideological rants from a CEO of a U.S. defense contractor in recent memory.

Karp, who built Palantir on the bones of military surveillance and CIA funding, insists he’s still a leftist—because, he claims, real progressivism is about protecting American workers from immigrants and rejecting “cowardly socialism.”

“Every Saturday and every Friday, I heard a lecture about how the conservatives are going to destroy this country with illegal immigration, because it’s going to undermine the fabric of the American worker… That’s what it means to be a progressive.”

He goes on to accuse the modern left of “bullshit,” “handouts,” “dysfunction,” and betraying Black communities with failing schools.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
