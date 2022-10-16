FREEDOM FROM SEXUAL SINS

Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship.

Recorded: 10 April 2022

Are you a believer, but struggling with sexual immorality?

These are prayer points to help you break free from sexual immorality. God is able to set us free from this sin when we repent & trust Him.



PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.