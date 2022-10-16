FREEDOM FROM SEXUAL SINS

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Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship.
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Recorded: 10 April 2022
Are you a believer, but struggling with sexual immorality?
These are prayer points to help you break free from sexual immorality. God is able to set us free from this sin when we repent & trust Him.
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.